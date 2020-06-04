The Pine Bluff Police Department announced that 70-year-old Eddye Wilson was located safe Thursday morning, June 4, according to a news release from Sgt. Richard Wegner, public information officer.

“Shortly after 2 a.m., a prowler call led officers from the graveyard shift to an unoccupied home in the 2400 block of Pine Hill Drive,” the release said. “Officers located a woman on the back porch that was quickly identified as Ms. Wilson. Her family was called to the scene and was with her as she was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. The Pine Bluff Police Department would like to thank the media and all the citizens that shared her information and helped search for her.”

Wilson was originally reported missing around 7 a.m. June 2 from the 2800 block of West 40th Avenue. A State Police silver alert was issued for her Wednesday evening, June 3.