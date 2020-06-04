Gov. Asa Hutchinson held two press briefings on Tuesday to speak to the protests that took place over the weekend and provide an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Arkansas.

During his first briefing, Hutchinson was joined by Colonel Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police.

Both Bryant and Hutchinson expressed support of peaceful protests and the desire to protect Arkansans’ First Amendment rights. However, both also expressed intolerance at vandalism and violence.

“We will not tolerate destruction of private property or expression of violence,” Hutchinson stated.

According to Hutchinson, protests started out peaceful over the weekend and through Tuesday, but things got worse as the night went on. Nine law enforcement agencies were present at the protests on Tuesday in order to “keep peace, protect protesters and prevent violence,” the governor said.

Hutchinson signed an executive order to put a chain of command in effect as a result of activating the Arkansas National Guard. He said that this was in order to work together on multiple levels of government.

In response to the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white Minneapolis police officer, Hutchinson stated that the government must “do more listening” and that he had started and plans to continue that conversation.

After the 8 p.m. curfew in Little Rock on Tuesday, the protests continued peacefully for a short time but then turned violent when rioters threw a large rock through a window of a McDonald’s.

On Tuesday, 79 Arkansans were arrested. Hutchinson stated that there were out-of-state protesters present who were inciting vandalism and violence.

Bryant shared the points where rioters had guns that were fired in the air, flammable objects and molotov cocktails made out of water bottles. He said that the intent of police is not to start violence, but they are being met with violence.

According to Bryant, there are pre-staging acts happening where bricks are being planted before the protest starts.

In the COVID-19 briefing, the governor shared that there were 249 new virus cases in Arkansas and the death toll had reached 142 people with 138 in the hospital.

The seven-day rolling average continues to rise, but the positivity rate remains under 5%.

Hutchinson also presented how the plan to test all nursing home residents and staff in the month of June will work. The company LabCorp will facilitate the testing and will use the least invasive test available.

The governor also expressed a desire to allow visitors to nursing homes soon. Health Secretary Nate Smith stated that this would most likely require screening of visitors and having the meetings take place in a designated area rather than in the residents’ rooms.

When asked about the continued spread of COVID-19, Smith stated that “we are communal people” to point out the difficulty of maintaining social distancing for extended periods of time.