To Talicia Richardson, “I can’t breathe” isn’t simply George Floyd’s last words that have turned into a rallying cry. It’s emblematic of the struggles black Americans face every day.

Richardson, 64.6 Downtown director, and her husband District 78 state Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith, fielded questions about race and racism during the Wednesday evening event “Let’s Talk About Race” at Bookish in downtown Fort Smith. They specifically discussed how racism touches law enforcement, education and business and practical ways that people who want to learn and advocate can do so.

“Racism doesn’t just stop in the confines of Chicago and Philadelphia. We have that here,” Jay Richardson said.

The event was held to discuss the racial climate of the United States, and more specifically Fort Smith, following the May 25 death of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. His death has spurred protests in dozens of cities across the United States, and the world, including riots in some cities.

Jay Richardson said he doesn’t support rioting, but understands the anger and frustration that led to them.

“We’ve been pulled over here, we’ve been lynched, and I’ve been called n----- so many times I thought that was my name for a period... There’s a bottle of hatred where black people have been shaken for so long, and George Floyd’s death just popped the top off,” he said.

Talicia Richardson said there are police officers who “don’t respect the badge” in all cities, including in Fort Smith. She recalled a time when a Fort Smith police detective asked to take her son’s fingerprints "just in case you rob a bank later.“

And when the Richardsons spoke to a former Fort Smith police chief about a racially insensitive incident, an apology was arranged. That former chief presided over the department before Danny Baker, the current chief, and Nathaniel Clark. Clark was the first black police chief for Fort Smith and left the department in March 2019.

“Black people don’t want an apology. They want action. They don’t want someone whose heart said that and felt that that was OK to apologize. It’s not necessary. I don’t want you to do this again,” she said, adding that she and her husband asked the chief to investigate the detective’s history.

Jay Richardson said he and others in the Arkansas General Assembly need to push for legislation that better holds law enforcement accountable for their actions.

In the social sphere, Talicia Richardson said racism is often hidden and unchecked until a major event happens. She said the changing of the Southside High School mascot from the rebel to the maverick was “a big eye-opener” for many.

She also said she was followed around by a white man while she was running for the Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education.

“People actually asked me to take my signs out of their yards when they found out I was a person of color,” she said. “That’s real. That’s Fort Smith.”

This tension can also be seen in the private sector — Jay Richardson said many black people who want to start businesses are afraid to do so because banks have traditionally denied them loans. He also said Fort Smith as a community can do better at embracing black-owned businesses and helping them succeed.

There isn’t a single black-owned restaurant in Fort Smith, Talicia Richardson said.

“We’ve talked to several black restaurant owners outside of Fort Smith about placing a second location within this particular market, but they have to feel as if there’s a market to sustain that,” she said.

However, the Richardsons did mention there are several black-owned food trucks and that a young man wants to make a chamber for minority business people and investors.

Going forward, Talicia Richardson said she would like to see a website for minorities in Fort Smith to access for resources and information about the area. Jay Richardson said this kind of resource is an opportunity for someone who would like to step in to contribute to the black community.

In the day-to-day, Talicia Richardson encouraged educators to have their students read books written by black authors. They recommended “Stamped from the Beginning,” “Beyond the Cotton Fields,” “Black Rednecks and White Liberals” and “Souls of Black Folks.”

Jay Richardson also said forming relationships with people of different races creates “a love-filled space” for learning and growing.

“Most of us are willing to have the conversation with you if you truly want to know,” he said.