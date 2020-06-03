Ethan B. Anderson of White Hall High School earned a National Merit Scholarship to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Anderson plans to pursue a career in mechanical engineering, according to a June 3 news release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC.)

Anderson was among more than 3,300 winners of the National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities, the corporation said.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. Details: www.nationalmerit.org.