On Monday, June 1, the City of Pine Bluff along with cities and towns across the nation will observe a Day of Mourning and Lament for the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a May 29 news release from Mayor Shirley Washington’s office.

Flags will be lowered at half-staff to honor these individuals. At noon, church bells will ring and sirens will sound, and the city will pause for a moment of silence.

The color green is a symbol of the compassion that communities share for those in grief. Residents may express their support by wearing green ribbons as pins, tying them to trees in their front yards, and shining green porch lights from their front doors through the night. Green light bulbs can be purchased at local shopping locations or people may want to wear the color green, according to the release.

“In the United States, more than 100,000 people have died as a result of COVID-19,” according to the release. “The stress of unemployment, isolation, and working on the front lines of the pandemic has also impacted the mental health of countless others, many of which have lost their lives to suicide and drug or alcohol abuse.”

Washington offered further sentiments.

“In these precious moments, we will mourn together as a nation. However, we will remember this pandemic for the rest of our lives. Therefore, even after these moments are over, we must not only honor those that we have lost, we must also love and support each other. Now and always, we are all in this together,” the mayor said.

Details: 870-730-2000, ext. 7.