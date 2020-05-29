The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• GO DUCKIN LLC Address: 10501 U.S. 63. Date of follow-up inspection May 21. Ham and cheese loaf (45 degrees F) and ham (43 degrees F) in the deli cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• PINE BLUFF COUNTRY CLUB, 1100 Country Club Lane. Date of inspection May 21. Floors in kitchen, especially under cooking equipment and shelving in the back, is unclean and need to be cleaned.

• WHITE HALL FOOD EXPRESS, 8003 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection May 20. Observed chemical bottles next to sugar container in dry storage. Chemical bottles should be stored separate from food. Sugar was discarded during inspection. Cabinet shelves where slush mix is being stored is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Observed visible debris on storage shelves next to breading area. Storage shelves need to be cleaned. Observed towels on floor next to fryers. Absorbent materials should not be used on floors. Floors under the shelves and cooking equipment in kitchen area are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• POPEYE’S LOUISIANA KITCHEN, 3411 Camden Road/120 COMMERCE DRIVE. Date of inspection into complaint May 26. No violations observed during time of inspection.

• TUTOR U LEARNING CENTER, 7501 Dollarway Road, Suite A-B-C, White Hall. Date of inspection May 6. Restroom door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door.

• SUPER 1 FOODS, 1605 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection May 1. Whole chicken (51 degrees F) in meat department is out of safe temperature. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Chicken was put in discard pile during inspection. Observed boxes and containers of ice cream in the ice cream vault being stored directly on the floor. Boxes and containers of food should be stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Shelves holding cornmeal are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• SUPER 1 FOODS deli, 1605 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection May 1. Observed tongs being stored in bucket of water between use. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with established regulations. Tongs were taken out of bucket and cleaned during inspection. Observed an accumulation of debris on ceiling tiles by fans near the meat slicers in kitchen. Ceiling tiles should be cleaned.

• GRANNY’S KITCHEN, 2901 Pines Mall Drive. Date of inspection April 29. Out of soap at preparation area hand wash sink. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each hand-washing sink. Corrected. No hand washing sign posted at hand sink. Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all hand-washing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers. Some ready to eat food items in walk in cooler are without lids or cover. Cover food items in cooler after food temperature reach 41 degrees or below. Wiping cloths laying about. Rinse in use wiping cloths in a sanitizer solution between tasks. Single use aluminium pans being reused. Single service items must not be reused Observation: No sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Handles on sinks and walk in door visibly soiled. Clean equipment as needed. Observation: Floors walls visibly soiled in areas throughout kitchen. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observation: Lots of non working or unused equipment in preparation area. Corrective Action: The PREMISES shall be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment such as EQUIPMENT that is nonfunctional or no longer used and litter. Observation: Preparation and storage areas are in disrepair. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• GURSIMAR- LLC, 2401 E. Sixth Ave. Date of inspection April 29. Chicken (104 degrees F) in hot hold box is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Chicken was discarded during inspection. Opened deli meats held for more than 24 hours was not date marked. Opened deli meat held for more than 24 hours should be date marked and discarded after 7 days. Opened deli meats were date marked. Observed fish being thawed sitting in water that was not running in the sink. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Food shall be thawed (A) Under refrigeration that maintains the FOOD temperature at 41°F or less, (B) Completely submerged under running water 70°F or less with enough velocity to float off loose particles down the drain and maintains the food above 41°F, or (C) as part of the cooking process. Food was placed in running water during inspection to thaw. Observed containers of seasoning not labeled with the common name. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Hand washing sink is leaking and needs to be repaired. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Shelf under meat slicer is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Vent hood in kitchen area is visibly unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• LITTLE CAESAR’S, 5801 Dollarway Road, Ste B. Date of inspection April 27. Soap is not provided at the hand washing sink in the restroom. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder, or bar) at each hand washing sink. Observed a bottle of chemical being stored next to can goods. Chemicals should be stored separate from food items. Chemical was moved to chemical storage area during inspection. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• RICE FIRST CLASS CATERING, 5520 Ray Road. Date of inspection April 27. Observation: Observed food residue on containers. Nonfood-contact surfaces shall be cleaned shall be cleaned at a frequency at a necessary to preclude accumulation of food residues. Containers were cleaned during time of inspection.

• MOMMA’S DINER, 3015 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection April 22. Observed chemical bottles being stored by single use cups and containers of food. Chemical bottles should be stored separate from food. Chemical bottles were moved during inspection away from food.