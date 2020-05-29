The Eleventh Judicial District - West, Jefferson and Lincoln County Circuit Court, Criminal Division, will resume in-person court appearances on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 9 a.m., according to a May 27 press release from Judge Rob Wyatt.

The press release was issued pursuant to the directives of the Arkansas Supreme Court in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All in-jail and Arkansas Department of Correction cases will continue to be held via Zoom. Everyone entering the courthouse is required to wear a face mask. Prior to entry, Sheriff Department personnel will screen each defendant for COVID-19 symptoms and will verify that the defendant is on the docket. Only the defendant will be allowed in the courthouse. Children and family members of a defendant won’t be allowed in the courthouse.

Circuit Court Plea and Arraignment and Revocation proceedings will resume as follows:

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

1st Division Judge Alex Guynn

Plea and Arraignment, June 1, 2020, at 9 a.m.

Revocation Proceedings, to be announced (TBA.)

2nd Division Judge Rob Wyatt

Plea and Arraignment, June 2, 2020, at 9 a.m.

Revocation Proceedings, June 2, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.

5th Division Judge Jodi Dennis

Plea and Arraignment, June 3, 2020, at 9 a.m.

Revocation Proceedings, June 3, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.

LINCOLN COUNTY:

1st Division Judge Alex Guynn

Plea and Arraignment, June 1, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.

Revocation Proceedings, TBA.

2nd Division Judge Rob Wyatt

Plea and Arraignment, June 4, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

Revocation Proceedings, June 4, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

5th Division Judge Jodi Dennis

Plea and Arraignment, June 9, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

Revocation Proceedings, June 9, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

Defendants with questions should call their attorneys or bail bondsmen, according to the release.