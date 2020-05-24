Directors expressed a need to develop 1-, 3- and 5-year plans, during the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association Board of Directors’ May meeting, before nullifying the controversial Comprehensive Master Plan last Wednesday.

The POA Finance and Planning Committee will be tasked with developing a new plan for this year and with recommending longer-range plans.

The CMP was killed on a 4-0-2 vote, with newly installed directors Pam Avila and Chuck Alvord abstaining. The board chairman only votes after a tie.

Before the vote, Avila said the POA needs a master plan. Alvord said while he supported nixing the CMP, he believes a POA attorney should first review the action. He moved to do so, but did not receive a 2nd.

Chief executive officer Lesley Nalley spoke against ending the CMP, saying the action could have ramifications including affecting an existing partnership with local Realtors.

Then the board killed the CMP’s advisory committee by a 5-0-1 vote, with Alvord abstaining.

Protective covenants adopted by an outgoing board in April 2018 were also nullified. The 119-page covenants returned to 3 pages.

In other business, board chairman Diana Podawiltz assigned directors as board members of standing committees:

• Alvord: Lakes

• Avila: Recreation

• Kirk Denger: Common Property, Forestry and Wildlife; Trails

• Dick Garrison: Golf

• Tucker Omohundro: ACC; Public Services

• Podowiltz: Audit; Governmental Affairs

• Lloyd Sherman: Finance and Planning

Corporate secretary Marcy Mermel will be the HSV Townhouse Association board liaison.

During a discussion of job descriptions for corporate treasurer, director Kirk Denger urged the board not to tamper with the bylaws. Chuck Alvord agreed, saying the changes should be approved first by POA lawyers. His idea died for a lack of a 2nd.

Denger moved to delay any action until attorneys review the plan. Alvord and Avila joined Denger on a 3-3 vote, with Podawiltz voting to not have a review.

The board approved charters for the Common Properties, Forestry and Wildlife Committee, and the Finance and Planning Committee.

Two appropriations were approved.

The board OK’d spending $114,558 for 130 2HP sewer grinder pumps this year. The initial order will be about 30 pumps. Podawiltz said the POA needs pumps on hand. The POA received a discount for entering the year’s purchase agreement.

“If your grinder pump goes out at your house, I think you want them to have a pump on hand for them to be able to fix it,” she said.

A mowing contract with Marvin Dunn was approved for up to $77,402, including a 1.9% federal Consumer Price Index increase. It is the 4th year of a 5-year renewable contact.

After Alvord questioned why it was titled a “construction” contract, directors voted to remove the word. Alvord also expressed a desire to have an arbitration clause, but after discussion said he was not comfortable changing an attorney prepared form, but hoped an arbitration clause could be added to future contracts.

Both contracts were approved on 6-0 votes.