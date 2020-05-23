I have a family of six here in Arkansas at home keeping as safe. We do have to go to the store and have appointed myself as that person. I always wear a mask take precautions not just for myself but for the care of others and their families as well. I am a U.S. Air Force veteran and it disturbs me deeply that those who feel they’re freedom is in question while waiting out a mere 6 months during the spread of deadly virus. I say to you all. If you really truly value the virtue of freedom established by our forefathers, those after and all that we as Americans and the human race stand for. By not adhering to simple safety guidelines; masks, distancing, and simple common sense that can easily be done. You are well on the way to risk having not only you, your families freedom, life, and possible everyone else’s freedom and lives taken away forever. I we choose that route that would be more un-American that anything in the history of our entire nation and possibly human race.