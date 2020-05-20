The Arkansas Society Colonial Dames 17th Century (CDXVIIC) State President Linda Vandenberg White announced that Hannah Paulson Wells is the winner of the National CDXVIIC Outstanding Junior Member contest. The announcement was made in an April news release.

Wells was first nominated to the state society by her chapter, the Marquette & Juliet chapter of Horseshoe Bend then the state named her State Outstanding Junior before submitting her nomination to the national officials.

Wells competed with outstanding CDXVIIC Juniors across the nation. Nominees are judged on their activities within CDXVIIC as well as community service.

An Izard County native, Wells graduated from Melbourne High School, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and fulfilled her ambition to become a ballet dancer. An instructor and head choreographer for the North Arkansas Dance Theater at Batesville, Wells lives at Beebe, according to the release.

She serves on the board of directors for the non-profit dance theater, volunteers at Batesville Community Theater and is a member of the Arkansas Dance Network organization.

A CDXVIIC Junior is a member between the ages of 18 and 36. Wells was accepted as a member of the Society when she turned 18, thanks to the support of her grandmother and author Genevieve Lewis Paulson, Honorary State President of the Arkansas Society.

As a member, Wells has served as a committee chairwoman, chapter registrar and was elected state librarian. In addition, she has served as chapter registrar for the Daughters of American Colonists and Daughters of the American Revolution, according to the release.

Additional honors for Wells include: scholarship winner for the Ozarka College Creating Writing Contest, Patrick Crommet Memorial Scholarship and three-time winner of the Regional Choreography Award.

The CDXVIIC is an organization of women, 18 years or older, who are lineal descendants of an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701. Its work includes dedication to the preservation of historic sites and records, promotion of heraldry & coats of arms, and support of charitable projects.

CDXVIIC meets at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Details: Sharon Stanley Wyatt at swyatt@cablelynx.com.