Annual Decoration Service canceled at Hawkins Cemetery

The annual Decoration Memorial Service scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Cemetery in Scott County has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals may place flowers at relatives' gravesites this week.

Donations to defray the expense of mowing may be made at one of the following Waldron businesses: LifeEbie's Flower Shop, Chambers Bank or Arvest Bank.