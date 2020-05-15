All three high schools in Fort Smith have been forced to come up with creative ways to celebrate their classes of 2020.

Northside, Southside and the Future School have all made plans to hold graduation ceremonies in July.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Northside and Southside high schools held drive-up distribution of caps and gowns for graduating seniors.

Due to construction taking place at both of these Fort Smith public high schools, the distribution took place at Ramsey Junior High.

On May 7, Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) released an update that confirmed Northside and Southside will hold their graduations on July 6 and July 7, respectively.

FSPS Superintendent Doug Brubaker stated in an April press conference that this presented the school district with an opportunity to have a 100% graduation rate due to the state’s guideline that all students in good standing at the time schools stopped in person classes were qualified for graduation.

Brubaker expressed excitement at this opportunity and gratitude for the teachers who have adapted to the new learning platform while still providing help to all their students.

The graduations are currently set to be on the respective schools’ football fields, with the Fort Smith Convention Center as a backup if weather is bad.

As of Thursday, the Future School had not set a date for their graduation, but said they plan on having a ceremony in July as well.

All three schools distributed yard signs for the class of 2020 so that families can display the signs and celebrate their students in a time when parties are not possible.

The current emergency proclamation from the governor runs through July 5. Any extension on that proclamation could put all three graduations in jeopardy.