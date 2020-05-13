Last Wednesday morning was, by most standards, a picture-perfect spring day in Booneville.

It was also the first day beauty salons, nail technicians, barbers, and other personal care businesses could reopen for business.

Like many of those across the state, Booneville residents were more than ready.

Before the announcement Sharlene Simpson at Blondie’s Hair Care already had a list of 75 people wanting an appointment as soon as possible after beauticians were turned loosed with their scissors and nail polish, able to fire up the tanning beds, and warm up the wax machine.

After the announcement that May 6 was the opening date, with limitations, the phone really started to ring, Simpson said.

The salon was adhering to the guidelines spelled out by the Department of Health for the first phase of reopening of state businesses.

That meant customers not being served were waiting outside rather than inside.

One customer waiting her turn quipped it was unreal she could get her hair done, for which she was thankful, but still couldn’t see a dentist for a tooth issue she was having.

Inside, the workers — the shop employs seven at various times — were busy perfecting their particular crafts while wearing masks, as were customers to the extent possible, and were careful to sanitize areas prior to the next customer.

Gyms were also permitted to open last week, under restrictions, and both Anatomy Academy and Elite Physique did so in accordance with limitations spelled out by state officials.

At Anatomy Academy that meant having staff on hand more than is typical to be sure guidelines were being followed, according to Jana Simmerhorn, who owns the gym along with her husband, Chris.

Prior to opening the gym, the Simmerhorns spent the weekend sanitizing all workout machines and separating some machines to adhere to guidelines in preparation for the opening.

Although staff hours have been expanded, because the gym provides access 24 hours per day, seven days per week, there are cameras in use to check for guideline compliance, Simmerhorn said.

Restaurants were permitted to open to dine-in service on Monday of htis week but some south Logan County eateries opted to continue curbside and to-go service due to the one-third capacity limit and other restrictions in place for the first phase of reopening.

Announcements for relaxation of restrictions on large outdoor and indoor venues was announced last week, leading to the Booneville Parks and Recreation Commission announcing baseball and softball practice will begin next Monday, May 18, in anticipation for a season to begin June 1.

Hutchinson said a formal decision on if and when youth sports leagues could begin play will be made in mid- to late-May.