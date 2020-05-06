A local developer and several students at Future School of Fort Smith hope to get people rolling on the riverfront even more than they already are by mid-summer.

Two container storefronts north of the Riverfront Skate and Bike Park will hold the bikeshare program Riverfront Rides, said developer Phil White. The bikeshare program, which White hopes will be open by the end of June, will have "new, nice bikes" for anyone who wishes to rent bikes to ride, White said.

The containers face each other and have a patio space with tables and chairs between them. Their opening is currently foreshadowed by a mural on one of the containers and a nearby out-of-commission grasshopper decorated with two bicycles.

White said he got the idea to have Future School students run the bikeshare program after after Central Business Improvement District Chairman Bill Hanna asked him if he wanted a hand in the project. White and Hanna’s son, Griffin Hanna of KMW properties, have worked as adjunct instructors for Future School.

"We’ve been treating it like a class, and these kids have really gotten excited and into it," he said.

The students who operate the bike rental will get paid for their work, White said. All profits from the business will go toward a scholarship fund for Future School.

"We were planning on opening it spring break, but the virus hit," White said.

Riverfront Rides will operate in addition to the bikeshare program operated between the City of Fort Smith and Zagster.