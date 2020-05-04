American Airlines and Delta will require all passengers flying in and out of Fort Smith Regional Airport to wear masks by mid-May.

Delta will require passengers to wear masks from check-in to deplaning with the exception of meal service beginning Monday.

American Airlines’ requirement for customers to wear masks on all flights will begin May 11.

Both airlines will provide masks for passengers who do not have their own. The airport is allowing the airlines to make this decision, but will look into supplementing if necessary, the companies state.

According to Fort Smith Regional Airport Director Michael Griffin, “most passengers are coming in with their own masks.” This means that the need to supply masks will likely be negligible.

So far, there is no national requirement on airports and Griffin believes the airlines will get ahead of any directive that comes out.