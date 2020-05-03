A Fort Smith man has been given two felony charges after he allegedly abused his pregnant ex-girlfriend so badly he caused her to miscarry.

Ricardo Blair has been charged with first-degree domestic battery of a pregnant woman and possession of a firearm by certain persons. Blair is accused of grabbing his ex-girlfriend tightly around the abdomen and throwing her over a dog kennel on April 28 after he saw her talking to a man she used to date, according to the probable cause affidavit and arrest report.

The woman, who was reportedly about 20 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident, told police Blair grabbed her by the back of the shirt and hit her. He then grabbed her around the abdomen when she fought back and threw her over the kennel. She said she hit her head on the refrigerator when she was thrown, the arrest report states.

The woman after the incident went into labor, passed out and woke up the next day. The baby was dead, the report states.

Police the next day found the baby’s body and found Blair near his apartment in the 4500 block of Kinkead Avenue. Blair told police he knew the woman was pregnant during the fight.

Blair was held Saturday in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center without bond. He is set to appear in circuit court June 1.