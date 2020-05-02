Sales taxes collections dedicated to the construction of Logan County’s new detention center in Paris amounted to $96,994.59 for April.

The county was remitted the same amount, less one penny, for the second half cent tax from State Treasurer Dennis Milligan’s office last week, with that amount reserved for maintenance and operation for the jail.

With the April collection, the county has been remitted just over $400,000 for each of the taxes this year, which is an increase of more than $22,000, or 5.9 percent, over the same four months on 2019.

Approved overwhelmingly by voters in July of 2016, the tax took effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

One of the half cent taxes is repealed after the debt incurred to build the detention center has been retired.

The county sold $12.1 million in bonds to build the 100-bed jail. To date the taxes have each taken in more than $3.6 million.