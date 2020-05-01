Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken and Internal Auditor Tracey Shockley will be up for a performance review at the next Fort Smith Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton called for an executive session to review the performance of Geffken and Shockley on Thursday. After all directors were contacted, directors Neal Martin, Robyn Dawson and George Catsavis agreed and the item was added to the agenda for the May 5 meeting.

In order for this item to get on the agenda, three more directors needed to agree. Martin in April 2019 requested that the board hold quarterly performance reviews for the city administrator and top officials.

Geffken and Shockley each underwent an annual performance review on Dec. 17, 2019. These are the only two city employees who report directly to the board.

Geffken was provided a contract in December that shows under “terms of employment” that his employment as city administrator shall be for an indefinite term and, on the vote of a majority of the membership of the Fort Smith Board of Directors, his “employment may be terminated at any time, either for or without cause.”

Geffken has been under fire lately following revelations that several city directors were not aware of missed deadlines related to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Justice consent decree for water and sewer line repairs.