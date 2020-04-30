Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily press briefing on Thursday that gyms will begin to reopen May 4 with restrictions in place.

According to recent studies, each person needs approximately 150 feet of space while working out in order to keep themselves and others safe from COVID-19. This is because exercise causes an individual to breathe heavier and sweat, both of which cause COVID-19 to spread more easily between people.

In order to accomplish this spacing, people in gyms will be required to stay 12 feet apart while working out instead of the standard six feet.

Masks and screenings will be required for staff on a daily basis and gyms will encourage patrons to wear masks between exercises and when not doing cardio.

Hutchinson reminded residents intending to go to gyms that "social restrictions are in place" and that "it’s all up to us" to reduce the spread of the virus.

This lifted restriction does not include pools, showers or saunas where people are more likely to congregate.

While team sports are still not allowed, the governor intends to assess the situation and make an announcement mid-to-late May so that summer sports will have time to prepare either way.

One of the owners of Little Rock Athletic Club, Kelly Eichler, stated that they will have "health guards" in order to enforce social distancing and enable the patrons to have the right cleaning supplies to wipe down equipment after each use.

Health Secretary Nate Smith addressed a question on smaller facilities that may not have enough room to give each patron the suggested 150 feet. Smith suggested angling patrons as the greatest risk is face to face contamination.

Eichler encouraged facilities to be creative and put health and safety over business.

For more information on these guidelines, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.