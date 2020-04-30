Fort Smith police hope adding a couple furry friends to their ranks will both keep drugs off the streets and build relationships with the community.

Police have added dogs Ajax and Deelo to their expanded K-9 unit. They will be handled by officers Michael Coder and Lauren Hendricks, who have been added to the unit.

Coder and Hendricks will use Ajax and Deelo in narcotic detection, patrol functions and suspect apprehension.

“Being paired with a partner who has been trained to find the narcotics and find the bad guys, it’s just like having someone behind me who has the same common interest as me,” Coder said. “Being with him every day and just being able to work on that task every day just made sense.”

Both Malinois, Ajax and Deelo are from central Europe. Both were trained in Jonesboro by BlueStreak K-9.

They were paired in Jonesboro with Coder and Hendricks, who were selected for the expanded unit in January. Both were patrol officers before they were assigned to their new roles.

“Being on patrol, I saw how integrated narcotics are in our society right now, and I saw some really sad things,” Hendricks said.

Ajax and Deelo will also help the Fort Smith Police Department with their community policing efforts, Police Chief Danny Baker said.

“People respond to animals differently than they respond to us,” he said.

Hendricks said learning how to work as a police officer with Deelo was “a whole different level of policing.” She said learning his cues was challenging by itself, let alone learning how to detect drugs and track suspects with him.

But on the flip side, the dogs are “never wrong,” Coder said.

“Usually if there’s a mistake, it’s a handler error — it’s on us. We learn as handlers to just trust your dog, and he’s going to point you in the right direction,” he said.

Hendricks said her role as a patrol officer has prepared her for drug interdiction both from a purely narcotics perspective as well as a human one. She said part of patrol is gathering information about suspects and activity patterns which she said will help her and Deelo apprehend suspects.

And with Deelo at her side, her job just became more efficient.

“I spot them, and then he does the rest,” she said.