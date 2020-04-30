The Delta Network Food Bank and Tyson Foods provided food to approximately 1,500 families from Pine Bluff and surrounding towns in a second drive thru event April 11, according to a news release.

The first drive thru giveaway was held March 23. Both times, 40,000 pounds of Tyson chicken were distributed at the Pine Bluff Convention Center to families experiencing financial distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This combined effort was undertaken as a part of the Delta Network Food Bank and Tyson Foods Hunger Relief Projects,” according to the release. “This distribution came at a time when the nation is confronting extreme economic challenges. The hunger statistics for the state of Arkansas, which is in the top 10 in the nation ordinarily, has catapulted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The food bank appreciates its supporters and sponsors.

“The Delta Network Food Bank would like to express its sincere thanks to Tyson Foods for their generous donation of chicken on March 23 and April 11, 2020. We are grateful to Mayor Shirley Washington, the Pine Bluff Police Department, other city officials and employees for their support and labor provided during the drive through distributions. We would also like to thank Sheriff Gerald Robinson, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and county elected officials that volunteered during the event. Thanks also to the Pine Bluff Convention Center’s administration and staff, United Way of Southeast Arkansas, Pine Bluff Commercial, Delta-Plex and Power 92 radio stations, Area Agency on Aging, Simmons Bank, Arkansas Printing Company, Renew Life Center, Delta Network volunteers, and all volunteers that worked tirelessly to provide this service to the families that took part in the distribution,” according to the release.

The Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network and its Delta Network Food Bank is a 501c-3 non-profit organization. Tax deductible donations may be made to Delta Network Inc., P.O. Box 20278, Pine Bluff, AR, 71612. Louis Ross is the chief executive officer and Jacqueline Ross the director of Delta Network. Details: 870-536-2424.