Times Record Staff

Thursday

Apr 30, 2020 at 4:01 PM


Many cities in the Arkansas River Valley and northwest Arkansas will benefit from the awarding of nearly $5 million in aid through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.


U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton — along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman — applauded the HUD grants this week for awarding Arkansas Public Housing Agencies $4.7 million in funding to support the prevention, preparation and response to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing.


"Providing these resources is necessary to supporting ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus in Arkansas. These investments will protect the lives of vulnerable individuals in our state," members said in a group news release.


The funding is part of a nationwide disbursement in public housing operating funds allocated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which recently became law with the support of the Arkansas delegation.


HUD awarded funding to the following Arkansas Public Housing Agencies:


Third District


Alma Housing Authority


$37,806


Atkins Housing Authority


$10,936


Decatur Housing Authority


$11,939


Dover Housing Authority


$8,290


Fayetteville Housing Authority


$88,550


Greenwood Housing Authority


$14,441


Northwest Regional Housing Authority


$19,779


Russellville Housing Authority


$79,707


Springdale Housing Authority


$79,200


Van Buren Housing Authority


$103,989


Yellville Housing Authority


$7,847


Other state allocations


Amity Housing Authority


$9,666


Arkadelphia Housing Authority


$54,553


Augusta Housing Authority


$41,964


Bald Knob Housing Authority


$9,749


Batesville Housing Authority


$15,745


Beebe Housing Authority


$11,908


Benton Housing Authority


$34,222


Blytheville Housing Authority


$123,010


Booneville Housing Authority


$15,560


Brinkley Housing Authority


$77,119


Camden Housing Authority


$252,928


Caraway Housing Authority


$18,272


Carthage Housing Authority


$5,668


Clarendon Housing Authority


$32,008


Clarksville Housing Authority


$47,037


Coal Hill Housing Authority


$7,144


Conway Housing Authority


$72,085


Cotton Plant Housing Authority


$30,511


Crossett Housing Authority


$46,161


Dardanelle Housing Authority


$21,412


Dell Housing Authority


$4,048


Des Arc Housing Authority


$17,870


Dumas Housing Authority


$33,499


Earle Housing Authority


$44,238


England Housing Authority


$49,057


Forrest City Housing Authority


$164,562


Gould Housing Authority


$7,952


Gurdon Housing Authority


$11,680


Heber Springs Housing Authority


$22,055


Helena Housing Authority


$116,541


Hickory Ridge Housing Authority


$8,734


Hope Housing Authority


$74,712


Howard County Housing Authority


$63,736


Hoxie Housing Authority


$4,661


Hughes Housing Authority


$15,584


Jacksonville Housing Authority


$48,734


Jonesboro Urban Renewal Housing Authority


$80,853


Judsonia Housing Authority


$8,330


Kensett Housing Authority


$12,993


Lake City Housing Authority


$12,328


Leachville Housing Authority


$33,705


Little River County Housing Authority


$49,734


Little Rock Housing Authority


$119,832


Lonoke County Housing Authority


$61,337


Luxora Housing Authority


$16,822


Magnolia Housing Authority


$45,827


Malvern Housing Authority


$54,842


Mammoth Spring Housing Authority


$9,130


Marianna Housing Authority


$131,921


Manila Housing Authority


$30,090


Marmaduke Housing Authority


$24,497


McRae Housing Authority


$6,349


McCrory Housing Authority


$15,318


McGehee Housing Authority


$39,247


Monette Housing Authority


$13,980


Morrilton Housing Authority


$71,921


Mount Ida Housing Authority


$9,591


Newark Housing Authority


$17,189


Newport Housing Authority


$107,774


North Little Rock Housing Authority


$402,698


Ola Housing Authority


$29,774


Osceola Housing Authority


$165,088


Ozark Housing Authority


$12,454


Paris Housing Authority


$17,409


Parkin Housing Authority


$28,505


Pike County Housing Authority


$13,358


Poinsett County Housing Authority


$78,610


Polk County Housing Authority


$57,491


Prescott Housing Authority


$50,209


Rector Housing Authority


$21,522


Rison Housing Authority


$21,190


Salem Housing Authority


$17,054


Searcy Housing Authority


$57,938


Sevier County Housing Authority


$41,080


Sparkman Housing Authority


$6,266


Star City Housing Authority


$19,454


Stephens Housing Authority


$25,182


Stuttgart Housing Authority


$49,030


Trumann Housing Authority


$165,256


Waldron Housing Authority


$31,145


Warren Housing Authority


$59,548


West Helena Housing Authority


$95,414