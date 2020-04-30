Dollarway High School senior Ashuria Jackson, center, poses with her parents, Constance Thacker, left, and Brandon Jackson, right, during a swearing-in ceremony for Ashuria, who enlisted in the United States Army. She will attend basic training at Fort Bragg, N.C., in a few weeks, according to a news release. Family and friends at the recent ceremony included De’Andre Jackson, brother; Trevor Simmons and Trent Simmons, cousins; and Shajayveon Winston, friend. The district congratulated Ashuria. Special to The Commercial