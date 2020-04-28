Three special ways to enjoy Hot Springs Village exist right now for members and visitors.

One can practice social distancing while becoming familiar with the Village’s beautiful trails, getting exercise and having fun, says trails committee member Pam Hartman.

The trails committee is currently sponsoring 3 events:

The scavenger hunt that began March 16 has been extended to April 30. The 50th anniversary tokens have been placed along benches, trees, mile marker signs and other places, on all trails.

Document at least 50 token locations on the entry form.

One key rule so that all can enjoy the event: “Please do not remove the tokens,” Hartman said.

Trails photo contest began April 1 and runs through May 15. There are 4 categories. The photo must be of scenes captured while using Village trails. Deadline: Must be in recreation office by May 15.

Submit 1 entry for each photo.

Interested in completing a half marathon or marathon while enjoying trails?

These events began April 13 and run through May 13. Entry forms list trails and asks participants to record their information.

Entry forms for the events are in trailhead boxes on each trail. “Please read forms carefully for more details,” Hartman urged participants.

Forms contain return instructions. They may be sent via email, mailed to the POA recreation or may be dropped off at the Coronado recreation office.

“April and May are great times to see the spring flowers,” Hartman said. “Come and experience our trails.”

In other April trails committee items, recreation director Stacy Hoover said the department’s maintenance staff has gained members who normally work at other positions, because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Weather has been a factor in work, but staff is working on the list.

Also, lakes ecology manager Brad Meredith joined the online meeting for an update on a planned kayak trail on Lake DeSoto.

The next trails committee meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. The March meeting was cancelled, and depending on COVID-19 restrictions, the May meeting might be limited to online viewing.

April’s meeting can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paHHaKuYF8o.



