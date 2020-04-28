Accepting recommendations of the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association architectural control committee, the POA board of directors approved revisions to protective covenants at the regular April board meeting.

The meeting on April 15 was the last for the outgoing board. Director Mike Medica introduced the proposal, saying the ACC met multiple times over the past year to review and recommend clarifications to existing covenants.

“These clarifications are largely the result of conversations with property owners and the contractor community during permit applications review over the last 12 months,” Medica said.

The proposed changes were reviewed early this year by ACC’s then chair John Froning, board liaison Buddy Dixon, chief executive officer Lesley Nalley and director of placemaking and development Stephanie Heffer.

The ACC received and unanimously approved the proposed recommendations, Medica said. The board reviewed the suggested changes at the regular March meeting.

One change to the version submitted for board approval was that a provision affecting amateur radio antenna tower placement was removed, after resident operators objected.

The operators pointed out that amateur radio operation is governed by the Federal Communications Commission, and the proposed local regulations would interfere with FCC oversight.

Medica said a stakeholder meeting will be set to further discuss the issue.

The 112-page protective covenants include 31 pages of diagrams or charts. It also includes 17 pages of tables of contents, 5 pages of definitions and 9 pages for zoning.

Around 50 pages cover the permits and inspections division, the ACC and compliance evaluation.

The current protective covenants may be read at https://bit.ly/3bDEmey.