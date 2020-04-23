Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Celeste Williams as the Democratic candidate for Congress n Arkansas’ Third District race.

Williams, a family nurse practitioner, is among the first to be endorsed by Warren’s newly formed organization the Warren Democrats. Williams’ campaign is being recognized for building momentum to in efforts to defeat incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Womack.

"I’m proud to support Celeste Williams’ campaign to dream big and fight hard alongside the people of Arkansas. Now, more than ever, it’s clear that we need competent, compassionate leadership. It’s time to elect a nurse in Arkansas’s Third," Warren said in a news release.

Williams is among the first 20 candidates selected for endorsement by Williams, the release states.

"I’m honored to have Senator Warren in our corner." Williams added. "Like Senator Warren, I believe we must tear down the economic barriers that prevent everyday Arkansans in District 3 from reaching their goals. Our team has caught the attention of Elizabeth Warren because we are committed to fighting the big fights like making sure no one goes broke when they get sick, that everyone has access to a world class education and workers in America get paid decent wages for hard work."

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020. Arkansas’ Third Congressional District lies in the northwestern quadrant of the state and includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Pope, and Washington counties, as well as portions of Crawford, Newton, Searcy, and Sebastian counties. Major cities in the district include Fort Smith, Van Buren, Fayetteville, Rogers, Bentonville, Springdale, Russellville, Harrison, and Berryville.

Michael Kalagias of Rogers is also running for the Third District seat as a Libertarian.