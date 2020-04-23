Food bank delivers meals to area families

The River Valley Regional Food Bank is directly delivering meals to low-income families.

In Alma, the food bank was able to pay an individual to distribute meals prepared by Alma Boys and Girls Club to low-income areas in Alma downtown.

Meals are delivered to families with children that are not school age and don’t receive meals from schools, explains Marc Baker, executive director of the Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council which oversees the food bank.

The Alma Boys and Girls Club was not able to provide volunteers for this project in delivering meals, so the council stepped in to provide workers to deliver the meals, Baker stated.

In Fort Smith, Barling, and Van Buren the council has also arranged to have paid workers delivering meals to the homes of families in need. The meals were donated by Panera Bread and the council will be delivering meals two days a week to those in need in the area.

On Wednesday, the food bank workers delivered 105 bags of food, each with four meals in them, to 105 families. The same will be done again on Friday and continue as long as Panera continues to donate during the pandemic, a news release states.