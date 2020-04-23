Inmates from Sebastian and Crawford counties account for about one of every 13 inmates in Cummins Correctional Facility, which has been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to Arkansas Department of Corrections records, 129 of the 1,679 inmates in the Arkansas Department of Corrections unit are from one of the two counties. State officials on Wednesday afternoon reported 681 of the inmates in the facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

Department of Corrections officials on Wednesday declined to share if any inmates from the two counties had tested positive, citing privacy of medical records. The Sebastian and Crawford county sheriffs said they did not know if any inmates at the correctional facility from their respective counties had tested positive for the virus.

Cummins Unit initially had 43 of 46 inmates test positive for COVID-19. Officials on April 12 stated the outbreak had been contained to that specific barrack and that no staff members had tested positive.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Arkansas in federal court on Tuesday after officials said about one third of inmates had tested positive. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of 12 Arkansas inmates including three at Cummins, alleges the state didn’t take adequate steps to prevent the spread of the virus in its correctional facilities.

Arkansas Department of Health Director Dr. Nate Smith on Wednesday said officials plan to test more barracks than the ones previously tested for the virus as well as additional personnel at the facility. He added that measures taken by Department of Corrections and Department of Health officials at Cummins “are designed to protect the safety of all inmates.”

“Knowing who’s positive, who’s negative, who’s exposed, who’s not has given us critical pieces of information to help optimize that,” he said. “Once we have those pieces of information, we have the ability to limit the spread of COVID-19 in that facility even better than in the community, because the movements of individuals are restricted just by the nature of the facility.”

When asked Wednesday about releasing nonviolent, non-sex offenders from the prison who haven’t tested positive, Smith advised against any releases at a correctional facility with an outbreak. He also said state officials have asked to be notified if someone who is put on parole has already tested positive.

“It would not be a good thing if someone tested positive, they were released and they didn’t have a place to stay and they went to a homeless shelter. Then you’d have a bunch more people exposed,” he said.