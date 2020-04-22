Louis Strickland, an Arkansas World War II veteran, will turn 100 years old Friday, April 24, and his celebration will be live streamed at 11:30 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/ASVHNLR/.

Strickland is a resident in the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs North Little Rock Veterans Home. A birthday celebration is being planned.

“Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, his family and friends won’t be allowed to attend, so the nursing home will Facebook-live his birthday celebration beginning at 11:30 a.m. The celebration is scheduled to include a surprise from Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,” according to a news release.

A Little Rock native, Strickland was a mechanic on the Douglas A-26 Invader during his Army Air Corps service.

“According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the men and women who fought in the war are now in their late 80s and 90s with an average of 362 dying every day,” said David Barker, nursing home division director at the North Little Rock veterans home. “Mr. Louis Strickland is one of the most distinguished 100-years young WWII vets that I’ve ever met. He is humble, and I can attest that the most important things to him are his family, God, and his country. He can sit and talk about all three for hours. Despite COVID – 19, I believe it is important to him and his family that we memorialize this event in the most dynamic and creative ways possible.”

The Arkansas State Veterans Home at North Little Rock Facebook page link is

https://www.facebook.com/ASVHNLR/ for those who want to help celebrate Strickland’s birthday.

For other Veteran Affairs details:

https://www.facebook.com/ASVHFayetteville/ ;

ADVA on the web and social media;

http://www.veterans.arkansas.gov/operation COVID-19 veteran focused information;

https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/ ;

https://www.instagram.com/ardeptveteranaffairs/ ;

https://twitter.com/ADVA_cares ;

http://veterans.arkansas.gov/ .