One person died and another was injured early Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a fallen tree in Pine Bluff, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

The accident occurred just before 1:30 am on Hutchinson Street between Industrial Drive and Smart Avenue. A single vehicle was traveling south when it collided with a tree that had fallen into the roadway, according to PBPD.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelly, the driver was transported to JRMC with non-life threatening injuries and the passenger, Tanesha Leach, was pronounced deceased at 2:30 a.m. due to multiple blunt force trauma.

The next of kin was notified and Leach was released to Perry Funeral Home at the request of the family.