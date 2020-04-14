Dogs, a bear, noise complaints and vandalism were among Hot Springs Village Police Department reports this week.



April 2

A complainant said people were playing pickleball at 5:30 p.m., although the courts are closed because of the COVID-19 virus. No one was at the courts when an officer arrived.

A caller reportedly saw a bear around 6:16 p.m. while turning onto DeSoto Boulevard from Highway 5.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

A caller told police at 8:24 p.m. she heard a loud guitar on Tomino Lane while she was walking her dog. The musician said he was unaware of the time and would stop playing for the night.



April 3

A glass door at Cedarvale Funeral home was shattered between 8:30 p.m. April 2 and 9 a.m. April 3.

A driver lost control and his vehicle rolled onto its side in the ditch on Ponce de Leon Drive, near Magellan Lane. Damage: $15,000

A male was reportedly standing inside Glazier Peau Gate at 12:10 p.m. asking people for cigarettes. His description was not available.

A commercial a white Chevrolet truck reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 2:43 p.m.

An officer checked on a car at a Lopez Circle home that had reportedly hit a vehicle at a Highway 7 business. The driver said he had hit a vehicle, but did not think it had any damage. His car has minor scratches on the passenger side’s rear, and he said he would return to the business to speak with a deputy sheriff.

A Lonjeta Lane resident said someone stole a 16-foot fiberglass extension ladder from underneath his porch. Loss: $275

A Lake Maria resident said at 9:18 p.m. a boater shined lights at her home, and she feared they were “casing” her home for a theft. The 2 anglers said they were doing their best to keep the lights from shining on homeowner windows.



April 4

A Nevada (Montoro Lane) area resident said at 1:56 p.m. a neighbor was revving his motorcycle loudly while driving.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

A Granada Golf Course resident said someone was fishing in a pond around 3:59 p.m.

A 911 hangup call in the Alegria Way area at 9:01 p.m. appeared to be a small child playing with an out-of-service phone, although no one was located.



April 5

A medium-sized dog was reportedly loose in the area of Balearic Road and Ponderosa at 10:36 a.m.

Two dogs were reportedly chasing Cortez Golf Course golfers at 11:07 a.m.

An officer spoke to a woman who had 2 dogs off leash at Lake Segovia around 12:05 p.m.

Two dogs were reportedly walking eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard near Fresno Road at 1:03 p.m.

After a noise complaint about loud music at 5:18 p.m., 3 young men in a boat at Lake Maria said they would leave.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.



April 6

A pedestrian walking on Calella Road at 4:55 a.m. said she was playing a game on her phone. An officer told her to stay out of the road.

A complainant told police at 8:44 a.m. she hit her leg on her porch’s gate while trying to get away from a pit bull terrier. The Durango Way neighbor told police his Labrador retriever got loose, and he no longer owns any pit bulls. He received a copy of the Garland County leash law.

A Villager told police that a caregiver was rough with her for the bath. The patient had visible injuries, and the case is under investigation.

A motorist told police he was westbound on DeSoto Boulevard when his Chevrolet El Camino caught fire for an unknown reason. Village Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.



April 7

Two vehicles collided on Maderas Drive when a minivan driver lost control and hit a Property Owners’ Association pickup truck around 10:49 a.m. The van’s driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions. Damage: $300 each

Elcano Drive 911 hangup call 5:40 p.m.

Police went to a domestic disturbance on Cifuentes Way at 5:45 p.m.

Report of children not social distancing on Balboa Beach at 4:19 p.m.

A Lake Cortez kayak owner told police her kayak drifted away on April 1 and went over the spillway. She was unable to carry it back up the hill, and tied it to a tree at the spillway. She last saw the orange Sun-Dolphin Phoenix on April 3, and discovered on April 6 the rope had been cut and it was gone. Loss: $200



April 8

After a report of a pickup truck trying to tailgate in the East Gate at 2:36 a.m., an officer verified it was an owner. The driver said he had left his gate card at home, and was granted access.

A Panorama Drive resident received a birthday card addressed to a “Spanish Moss Circle” address in the 71909 zip code. It had a white crystalized substance in a bag, which was verified to be methamphetamine, and was destroyed.

An officer kept the peace at 2:01 p.m. while a wife retrieved belongings from her home. Her husband admitted to drinking non-stop for several days.

A silver Nissan Altima reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate and drove to Balboa beach around 4:33 p.m. An officer located the car near the walking trail, but could not find anyone in the general area.

An officer checked on a pedestrian who reportedly was asking for money around 4:54 p.m. near Calella Road and Santa Maria, reportedly saying his girlfriend had kicked him out. The man told police he was asking for a ride, but denied that his girlfriend had kicked him out of the house.

A complainant who said there were loud children on Cordoba Way at 7:51 p.m. was told the Garland County noise ordinance is in effect from 10 p.m.-6 a.m.



April 9

Traffic backed up at Balboa Gate at 11:49 a.m. when a concrete truck was unable to enter. The driver told the responding officer his GPS took him to the gate. He received instructions on how to check in next time.

A Villager told police someone stole her identity to rent a house in Houston, Texas.

A relative checking on a Cresta Way home thought someone had tried to break in, but it was determined lightning had struck a pine tree. It had damage on its base and about 30 feet up. It then traveled to electrical outlets, blowing off a door frame and damaging concrete.

A caller reported seeing a dark green Can-Am ATV in woods near Highway 5. A Saline County sheriff’s deputy arrived and took over the investigation.

New Villagers told police a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver and a Kimber semi-automatic pistol were missing after movers delivered items from their old home. The complainant said the couple had seen both firearms at their new home, but they are now missing.

A complainant said children were climbing a fence at Balboa Beach at 2:54 p.m.

After a 911 hangup call from Coronado Circle at 4:25 p.m., the resident was OK.