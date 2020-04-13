Ozark-St. Francis National Forests open to personal firewood cuts

Personal firewood cutting is free to the general public until June 1, 2020, on the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in designated areas.

Woodcutters may contact their nearest district office for information on the steps to take in order to obtain a permit, a news release states.

Woodcutters can take up to 12 cords of firewood for personal use. A cord is the amount of tightly piled wood in a stack 4 feet high by 4 feet wide by 8 feet long.

Personal use firewood cutting allows visitors to remove downed timber or to cut standing dead trees under most conditions on the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests. Woodcutters must check with the local ranger district to receive a permit and information on any specific local restrictions or requirements other than those listed below.

In addition, forest officials request that woodcutters also follow these requirements:

· Do not fell green trees for firewood.

· Do not cut standing dead trees or down logs with signs, tags or paint marks on them.

· Firewood gathering is prohibited in all developed recreation areas, campgrounds and wild and scenic river corridors.

· Firewood gathering is prohibited within timber sale units or other areas signed or shown on the firewood gathering area map, if provided, as being closed to firewood gathering.

· Trees or logs must not be felled or skidded across live streams, lakes, or reservoirs. If a tree is accidentally felled into a waterway, leave the entire tree. Firewood gathering is prohibited within 150 feet of any running stream, pond, lake, marshy, or wet area

· The following activities are prohibited: using over-the-terrain vehicles for skidding, yarding or skidding systems in excess of 100 feet, log trucks for hauling, or vehicles driven off roadways to gather firewood.

· 6 feet is the maximum length piece that may be removed under the firewood program.

· The following are fire regulations for vehicles and chainsaws (during proclaimed fire season):

Chainsaw operators must have a serviceable fire extinguisher (liquid chemical 8 oz. or dry chemical 1 lb.) and shovel available at all times.

Chainsaws must be equipped with an approved spark arrester screen.

All vehicles must be equipped with a baffled muffler and serviceable tailpipe.

Firewood obtained is intended for personal use only. Inquire by phone or email with your local District offices regarding commercial firewood permits.

Pile or lop and scatter slash away from roads, power lines, telephone lines, ditches and stream courses.

Woodcutters should also use caution while driving on Forest Service roads.

Permit holders in Arkansas are prohibited by the Arkansas State Plant Board from moving any hardwood firewood from inside the emerald ash borer federal quarantine area, which encompasses the entire state, to outside the quarantine zone. For information on pests, quarantines, or regulated items, the Arkansas State Plant Board may be contacted at: 501-225-1598 or info@aspb.ar.gov. For more information concerning cutting firewood in Oklahoma, visit the Oklahoma Forestry Service’s website at http://www.forestry.ok.gov/firewood.

Contact your local district office for updates and more information or visit the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/osfnf.

Clarksville

Ranger District Office: Pleasant Hill Ranger District

Address: 2591 Hwy 21 North

Phone: 479-754-2864

Hector

Ranger District Office: Big Piney Ranger District – South

Address: 12000 SR 27

Phone: 479-284-3150

Ozark

Ranger District Office: Boston Mountain Ranger District

Address: 1803 N. 18th St.

Phone: 479-667-2191

Paris

Ranger District Office: Mt. Magazine Ranger District

Address: 3001 E. Walnut

Phone: 479-963-3076