The Delta Network Food Bank and Tyson Foods will host a second truckload distribution of chicken from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The drive through giveaway is for residents of Pine Bluff/Jefferson County. In order to prevent traffic congestion, families will be served in alphabetical order by last names. Participants or family representatives are asked to fill out registration cards that are available before or during the distribution, according to a news release.

In case multiple families are riding together, follow the schedule for the last name of the driver as follows:

A-H from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

I- Q from 11:31 a.m. to 1 p.m.

R- Z from 1:01 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Because of the COVID- 19 virus, organizers are asking that participants remain in their vehicles at all times. Vehicles will arrive at the Convention Center and enter “Parking Lot D” from Missouri Street.

The food will be distributed to each vehicle. After receiving the food, vehicles will circle around and exit out of the parking lot and follow the directions of the police officers directing traffic, according to the news release.

During the previous distribution of chicken, questions were raised about the freshness of the food and the expiration dates.

Organizers addressed those issues and released the following information:

“According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) website, dates used in food labeling of meats are intended as guidelines to indicate when the period of peak freshness ends, but are not intended to be indicators of when a given food item, if properly handled, is no longer safe to eat.”

“The USDA said there is no uniform requirement for date labeling, but some commonly used terms and meanings are: Best if Used By/Before date indicates when a product will be of best flavor or quality. It is not a purchase or safety date. Sell-By date tells the store how long to display the product for sale for inventory management. It is not a safety date. Use-By date is the last date recommended for the use of the product while at peak quality. Freeze-By date indicates when a product should be frozen to maintain peak quality. It is not a safety date. All products in this distribution are within its use-by, best if used by/before dates.”

Tyson Foods delivers millions of pounds of donations to hunger relief agencies across the country, according to the news release.

Delta Regional Community Service Outreach Network and its Delta Network Food Bank is a 501-C3 non-profit community service organization. Louis Ross is the chief executive officer and Jacqueline Ross is the director. Details: 870-536-2424.