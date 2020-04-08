With spring break over students in south Logan County went back to school, virtually, last week.

Administrators in Booneville and Magazine set up means through which teachers and students can both adhere to social distancing recommendations as well as gathering limitations.

Booneville students left school March 13 with eight days worth of alternative method of instruction (AMI) packets which were to be turned in at filing cabinets outside their respective campuses on Thursday.

Office personnel will then sort the work and distribute it to the respective teachers.

Awaiting the students was another week’s worth of assignments in a separate filing cabinet with step three in the process to use the provided hand sanitizer.

“We have several teachers who are giving digital options. They’re trying to find out if students have that resource available to them. If they do great, but we realize that not all of our students have that opportunity,” said Josh Walker, who is overseeing the process.”

For students needing access to the internet to complete assignments, or who prefer to have a digital copy from their teachers, the school established expanded wifi capabilities outside the main offices at the elementary school and high school and outside the band building at the junior high.

Buses may be used to distribute packets to students unable to retrieve their assignments any other way, Walker said.

That is an option because Booneville students were also brought breakfast and lunch meals in bags via bus and school employees. The 13 routes began at 10 a.m.

On the first day there were more than 200 meals delivered to students and but on Tuesday there were more than 420, or about a third of the student body.

Magazine officials had a little more preparation time because students already had AMI packets because they were sent home with them on March 13 and the district utilizes a so-called hybrid schedule which called for a two-week spring break.

Those packets will get students until today, when the district is establishing hot spots at the Blue Mountain Fire Department, at Paint Rock Church, and outside Diamondback Arena for students to utilize.

A fourth is being set up at Hank Stone Park by Magtel Telephone Company

All assignments will be digital and teachers have flexibility in creating their Google classroom as they see fit to include featuring videos of them teaching the work, other video links, or other ideas.

Teachers are preparing a full week of lessons at a time.

For a family with no other means the school is providing a Chrome book with which a student can visit a Google classroom, download a “boxed” set of lessons which will then unbox on the device with assignments then completed offline.

They will then return the book to the hub and upload the work to the teachers, retrieving another box of work.

“We have called each family in the district to find out if they had a computer, internet access, etc.,” said superintendent Dr. Beth Shumate. “We will be issuing one Chromebook to each family that needs one.”

The distribution for that was set for Tuesday.

The hub at the arena will be available 24 hours per day, and those in Blue Mountain and at Paint Rock will be operational during the daytime, with hours to be established this week.

The hubs will also provide to go breakfast and lunch sacks to students. The school provided grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals at the high school cafeteria for students last week.