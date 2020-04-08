Forty two debutantes made their debut to society as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Omega Omega Chapter, in partnership with First Sisters Outreach Inc., hosted the 52nd annual Debutante Cotillion.

The event was celebrated Dec. 14, 2019, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release.

“Working with such a creative, intelligent, and beautiful group of young women has been a pleasure for chapter members,” said Willette Totten, president of Delta Omega Omega Chapter of AKA.

Chandra Griffin, president of First Sisters Outreach, also made remarks.

“First Sisters Outreach Inc., the non-profit for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. - Delta Omega Omega Chapter has enjoyed supporting the planning and execution of all aspects of this extensive cotillion program,” Griffin said.

During the Cotillion Ball, the young ladies were dressed in formal white ball gowns. The event included the traditional Waltz as the debutantes danced with their fathers or father figures, and they engaged in a more contemporary Golden Flare dance with their escorts who were also formally dressed.

The cotillion was the final event after months of activities ranging from academic, personal growth, cultural engagement, community service, and more. As a reward for their efforts, Braque Talley, vice chancellor for enrollment management and student success, presented an opportunity for each debutante to receive a $1,000 scholarship and an application waiver to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Keturah Roberts, a senior at Pine Bluff High School, was crowned as Miss Debutante. Roberts is the daughter of James T. Roberts and Bernie Bell Roberts, and she was escorted by Robert Wright.

She described her experience as “…enjoyable, challenging, and rewarding.”

“I enjoyed meeting so many different girls in Pine Bluff and surrounding areas,” Roberts said. “As a result, I made long lasting relationships. I had the opportunity to learn how to network, how to be an outstanding young lady and citizen, and I also learned that no matter what challenges occur, there is always a way to overcome them. Overall, I know that as I mature, this experience will forever be etched into my memory as a life-changing experience as I ascend into my adulthood.”

Jasmin Preston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Preston and a senior at Watson Chapel High School, was crowned first runner-up. Preston was presented by her father and escorted by Isaiah D. Brown. Preston also earned the cotillion award for the highest GPA of the debutantes from her high school.

Jaela Evans, daughter of Janie Evans and a senior at Watson Chapel, was crowned second runner-up. Evans was presented by her uncle, Johnny B. Giddens, and escorted by Keelan Dean.

The debutantes listed in alphabetical order as follows:

Kristen Adams: senior at Southeast Preparatory High School and Cotillion highest GPA award recipient, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Prentis Adams, presented by Prentis Adams, and escorted by David Woolfolk II;

Iryana Boykins: senior at Dollarway High School, daughter of Chandra Pitts, presented by Kajuan Pace, and escorted by Christopher Mack Jr.;

Tinaya Brown: senior at White Hall High School and Cotillion Margaret Spearman award recipient, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Brown Jr., presented by Earnest Brown, and escorted by Jordan Grice;

Elyssia Bynum: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of Cheryl Brown and Dwyane Brown, presented by Wayne Nichols, and escorted by KeJuan Rogers;

Samaria Byrd: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of Sonny Byrd and Phaedra Martin, presented by Sonny Byrd, and escorted by Devin J’Quan Bohannon;

Courtnie Carr: senior at White Hall High School and Cotillion highest GPA award recipient, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert and Angela Carr, presented by Robert Carr, and escorted by Antonio Johnson Jr.

Briana Collins: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Shannon Battles, presented by Shannon Battles, and escorted by Christopher Richardson;

Tyrah Elerby: senior at Pine Bluff High School and Cotillion Miss Congeniality award recipient, daughter of Brandon Driver and Tarrah Elerby, presented by Jerry Elerby, and escorted by Zachary Burks;

Sydney Fooster: senior at Pine Bluff High School, daughter of Beja Fooster, presented by Harold J. Fooster Jr. and escorted by Calvin Battles;

O’Nyah Harris: senior at Pine Bluff High School, daughter of Omari Harris and LaMeika Buckner, presented by Omari Harris and escorted by Michael Johnson Jr.;

Ja’Vionne Haywood: senior at Pine Bluff High School, daughter of Rodney Haywood and Yulonda Patterson, presented by Rodney Haywood and escorted by Tilton Rhodes III;

Kamiya Henry: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Henry, presented by Stephen Henry and escorted by Charles James Harris III;

Jerrica Higgins: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of Jerald Higgins and DaNeen Higgins, presented by Jerald Higgins, and escorted by Kobe Evans;

Brooklyn Huskey: senior at White Hall High School, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Huskey Jr., presented by George Huskey, and escorted by Lamarde Brazell;

Kaelyn Irby: senior at Pine Bluff High School, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lamar Irby, presented by Lamar Irby, escorted by Xavier Turner;

Allison Jackson: senior at Pine Bluff High School, daughter of Carl Jackson and Juawana Jackson, presented by Carl Jackson, and escorted by Jaxson Sanders;

Ta’Kia Jackson: senior at Pine Bluff High School, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Jackson, presented by Kevin Jackson, escorted by Brandon Thomas;

Ja’Mya Knighten: senior at Southeast Preparatory High School, daughter of Shanna Parker, presented by Ernest Jones, escorted by Shauwn Howell Jr.;

Ariel Lowe: senior at Pine Bluff High School, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Lowe, presented by Alvin Lowe, escorted by Dakiyan Drones;

Ma’Kiya McAfee: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of Michael McAfee and Cassandra Briggs, presented by Richard Briggs Sr. and escorted by Christopher Blunt Jr.;

Alexia Milton: senior at Pine Bluff High School, daughter of Lozanne Calhoun and Tavante Calhoun, presented by Tavante Calhoun, and escorted by Justin Knight;

Aalicyah Moreno: senior at Pine Bluff High School, daughter of Eugene Butler and Diana Moreno, presented by Eugene Butler, escorted by Tyrique Jackson;

Kaise Muldrow: senior at Pine Bluff High School, daughter of Brandon Muldrow and Kenyata Hicks, presented by Brandon Muldrow, and escorted by Bobby Turner Jr.;

Makiyah Mustiful: senior at Pine Bluff High School, daughter of Leondra Williams and the late Rev. Dedrick Mustiful presented by Johnathon Goins, and escorted by Damonte Johnson;

Taylor Nelson: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of Belinda Baker, presented by Billy Bradley, and escorted by Colby Wilson;

Kayla Peters: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of Tatanisha Bacon-Lee, presented by Markeith Peters, and escorted by Kavon Bledsoe;

Kaitlin Pugh: senior at Pine Bluff High School, daughter of Cara Wooten and Carlos Pugh, presented by Carlos Pugh, and escorted by Christopher Heard Jr.;

Bri’Auna Roberson: senior at Southeast Preparatory High School, daughter of LaShauna Reynolds, presented by Freddie Reynolds, and escorted by Brandal Ingram Jr.;

Brea Smith: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of Wanda Mouncil, presented by Joe Johnson, and escorted by Jordan Spicer;

Madison Taggart: senior at White Hall High School, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Taggart, presented by Maurice Taggart, and escorted by Mel Rice Jr.;

Ka’Miah Thornton: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of Corey Thornton and Aisha Urquhart, presented by Corey Thornton, and escorted by Randy Little Jr.;

Ashante Turner: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of Arnold Turner and Crystal Jones, presented by Arnold Turner, and escorted by Jordan Wilson;

Jamaya Vesser: senior at Dollarway High School and Cotillion highest GPA award recipient, daughter of Carla Frazier, presented by Clevent Frazier Jr., and escorted by Avery Plummer;

Kimaryn West: senior at Pine Bluff High School, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy West Jr. presented by Leroy West Jr. and escorted by Martin Davis Jr.;

Taylor Whitted: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of Roderick Whitted and Tenika Carroll, presented by Hubert Goins Jr. and escorted by Jordan Tillmon;

Nekiyah Williams: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of the late Dontrick Williams and Nekita Pridgeon, presented by Claud Alan Pridgeon, and escorted by Shajayveon Winston;

Tymare’ Wilson: senior at White Hall High School, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Odis Wilson and LaQuita Wilson presented by TJ Breamsey and escorted by Jamal Glover;

Sha’Kyia Winston: senior at Pine Bluff High School and Cotillion highest GPA award recipient, daughter of Shamar Winston and Carlawana Jones-Richardson, presented by Kendrick Jones, and escorted by Brian Davis;

Anyah Wylie: senior at Watson Chapel High School, daughter of Shelia Early and Equador Wylie, presented by Equador Wylie, and escorted by Harold Hunter III.