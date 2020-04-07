Site work for the $75.15 million extension of the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway to Fountain Lake is underway, Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee member David Whitlow said in his April report.

McGeorge Contracting Co. Inc., of Pine Bluff, is building the 5.5-mile Fountain Lake highway, which will link the eastern intersection of U.S. Highway 70 and U.S. 70 Business with the intersection of highways 5 and 7 in Fountain Lake.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has reported that work is underway on the southern end, Whitlow said. The new highway is expected to open in late 2022.

A roundabout will be built in Fountain Lake to connect the 3 highways.

Other projects are a 4.17 mile widening project for Park Avenue, and Highway 7 improvements between Fountain Lake and Highway 298, north of the West Gate. Utility relocation along Highway 7 is underway.

ARDOT has said it is in possession of 54 of 62 right-of way pieces needed for the highway extension, Whitlow told the GAC.

Several pieces between Promise Land and Mill Creek Road remain outstanding. Those parcels are still being negotiated with the owners or they are pending in the courts.

Garland County has contributed $30 million to the expressway project from the bond issue approved in a 2016 election.