Ryan Millican, right, and Lara Millican look on their daughter Skylar after her birth on March 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. [COURTESY RYAN MILLICAN]

Ryan Millican didn’t know his daughter would be born during a global pandemic when he and his wife heard their delivery date six months ago.

Millican's wife Lara gave birth to their daughter Skylar on March 22 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith — just minutes after the day the first COVID-19 case in the city was confirmed. Since then, the number of confirmed cases in Arkansas has grown from double digits to more than 500.

The number of cases as of Tuesday afternoon had exceeded 163,000 and had reached 2,860 deaths in the United States, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“You kind of have to keep going and try to take care of yourself,” Millican said. “With the baby, it’s more about her than it is us.”

About 360,000 babies are born each day throughout the world, according to the United Nations. While it hasn’t been determined whether newborns are more susceptible to the coronavirus, every baby at birth has an immune system that needs to be strengthened over time. And although no babies born to women with COVID-19 had the disease at birth, an infant less than one week old was confirmed Sunday to have died in Illinois.

The death highlights a harsh reality: babies can contract COVID-19 after they’re born. This reality has prompted hospitals like Mercy to take precautions such as limiting the number of guests who see babies and equipping healthcare workers with appropriate equipment during and after the birth.

And for babies who are born to women with COVID-19, greater precautions such as separation are taken.

“We haven’t come across that yet. I hope and pray that we don’t but we’ve done some simulation drills to address that,” said Mercy OB-GYN Dr. Don Phillips.

A coronavirus-positive mother would have to wear an N-95 protective mask during the birthing process, Phillips said. He said the workers in the room with her would be limited to only essential personnel and wear the same masks and splash-protective gear as well.

The baby and the mother would then be separated until the mother either tests negative or is deemed negative. During that time, the mother’s breast milk would be taken to the baby, Phillips said.

Even if a mother doesn’t test positive for COVID-19, Mercy is still limiting visitors to one per hospital room, Phillips said. The hospital has also canceled all elective surgeries and outpatient office visits.

Millican said hospital personnel also asked him questions when he left and returned.

“It was the usual — ’Have you been out of the country, have you been out of the state, have you been exposed to anyone who has the virus?’” he said.

To lessen the chances of getting the virus after the hospital, Phillips asks parents of newborns to not let anyone in their homes and to not leave their homes. He said these measures, while “terrible,” will keep the baby from getting infected by someone who doesn’t know he or she has the virus.

Millican said he and his wife have been doing everything they can to avoid catching the virus before the birth, including washing their hands, making sure their home is clean and washing all their food before they cook it.

“We have a 5-year-old, so we do everything we can,” he said. “(It’s) all we can hope to do right now is mitigate our chances of catching it.”

But when Skylar was born, the coronavirus was the last thing on Millican’s mind.

“When you first lay your eyes on your child, that’s kind of the same thing in your head, right then,” he said. “It’s, ’Wow, she’s here.’”