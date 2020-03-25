The following local organizations are cancelling events because of concerns over the coronavirus:

Military and Veterans Museum board won’t meet

The Pine Bluff Military and Veterans Museum Board’s regular meeting for March 30 has been cancelled due to the virus outbreak. Any necessary business in need of attention will be handled via email, phone and/or regular mail for those without email access. Organizers are still collecting information for the cookbook project via email. Details: Jack Jones, 870-692-6400; or Carolyn DeVos, 870-540-9838.

Lemonwood postpones revival

Lemonwood Baptist Church at White Hall has postponed its revival featuring Neal and Linda Clark. The event had been planned for March 27-29, according to the pastor, Ronnie Johnson.

Editor’s note: Representatives of local agencies, churches, civic clubs or other programs may send cancellation notices to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com .