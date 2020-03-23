"Social distancing" is a concept that some area children are safely tiptoeing around these uncertain days.

Instead of viewing the coronavirus and the quarantines it has forced upon communities as a negative, about 20 daughters and sons of some of the staff and volunteers for Heart of Hospice Fort Smith are choosing to see the positive in the unprecedented situation. They've spent much of their home-bound time creating greeting cards to be sent to senior citizens who are in nursing homes, hospitals and other care facilities in the Fort Smith region.

This creative project will be a "win-win" for both the young, thoughtful writers and the elderly, appreciative recipients who are quarantined in their respective facilities, said Chris Palmer, director of business development for Heart of Hospice Fort Smith.

"It's been exciting to have staff members' children put together uplifting cards for the residents who are stuck in their rooms," he said. "The children are doing the cards and putting together drawings as a way to lift up the spirit of seniors."

As many as 2,600 seniors reside in area Heart of Hospice homes and facilities, which include an 11-bed, inpatient unit at Baptist Health in Fort Smith and an agency in Poteau, among others, Palmer said. The cards and drawings are expected to be delivered in the next few days, he said.

"The nursing homes will be able to make sure that the cards and letters will be disinfected and, if needed, can sit for a few days prior to coming into the facility for seniors," Palmer said.

The area children's efforts mirror a program that has taken place in some of Heart of Hospice's facilities in Louisiana, he said.

"So far, the feedback has been great — the kids here are excited to be doing this," Palmer said. "This is a great way to keep kids' minds active and occupied, and more importantly, it's reaching out to the elderly. It really is something that is good for everyone."

Kim Dunigan, a manager of volunteer services for Heart of Hospice, agreed, adding that the public is invited to write cards for Heart of Hospice's senior residents.

"People can drop their cards and letters off at 2910 Jenny Lind here in Fort Smith — just drop them off at the door; you don't even have to come inside," she said. "Or people can call (479) 431-9988 and (479) 494-0100. I can even come and pick up cards, we don't mind.

"And it's great because we also have American Airlines employees who are writing cards, and I'm working on getting some Future School teenagers involved," Dunigan added. "The elderly are quarantined in their rooms, so for them to be able to receive a card that has something funny or something cute on it will make them smile."

Jenah Shipman, volunteer for Heart of Hospice, has created 50 cards so far and sees no signs of her creativity dipping. She feels like she and the participating children are serving as inspiration for each other.

"The kids are really creative," said the 28-year-old Shipman. "One card showed a globe and said, 'He's got the whole world in his hands.' The kids have been great."

Palmer said he hopes the connection between area children and seniors continues, even after society isn't so rattled and limited by the threat of COVID-19.

"I don't see why we shouldn't be doing this anyway," he said. "The kids doing this feel like they are making a big, positive difference in the lives of these seniors, and I know the seniors enjoy receiving things like these cards.

"The elderly population has grown in the area, and it will probably double the census in the next 10 to 15 years," Palmer added. "We need to reach out to seniors and keep that connection going. They're important. They matter."

Shipman and Dunigan both said they want the card-writing program to continue for years.

"As a volunteer, I get to deliver the mail, and just to see the seniors' faces when they get a letter or something else that is specifically addressed to them, they get so excited," Shipman said. "When that happens, it really makes a senior's day. And that makes my day, just seeing the seniors smile. That's what this is all about."