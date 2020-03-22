The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has seemed to impact every aspect of life as humanity knows it. It is no different in Fort Smith, and the education and medical fields are estimated to be among the hardest hit.

During a planning meeting on Thursday, Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) discussed what they would do if schools were canceled longer than March 30. Within an hour of the meeting's end, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that schools will be closed until April 17.

The state of Kansas has already closed schools for the remainder of the year, with Florida and California expected to follow. When asked if FSPS was prepared for that kind of action, Superintendent Doug Brubaker stated that it was completely up to the governor to make that call.

With schools having as much as 92% of students relying on federally funded lunches, the first item on the list to discuss was how to continue this service to FSPS students.

For families who cannot go to the pickup sites, FSPS is exploring the possibility of delivering lunches to neighborhoods where they know a lot of kids on the program live.

Deputy Superintendent Terry Morawski presented the tentative plan and told residents to reach out if they want to help. When asked if FSPS would tap into their substitute teachers' list for this help, Morawski said they were looking into options to keep their staff employed.

United Way of Fort Smith President Eddie Lee Herndon pointed out that, over spring break, meals will be available at the Boys & Girls Club.

Herndon also shared that the 211 call service for assistance with COVID-19 concerns is up and running. Along with this service, the United Way has a list of resources on unitedwayfortsmith.org.

On the medical front, there is a shortage of tests and a delay in results which lead the two separate bottlenecks in the system.

During a press conference on Friday, Dr. Lee Johnson, the medical director for Fort Smith EMS and Southwest EMS, pointed out that the test is made up of common equipment. According to Johnson, the culture had to be put in a special media in order to be correctly processed which led to a shortage, but since the requirements are now all common to hospital storerooms, they are able to take more tests.

Johnson also mentioned that Baptist and Mercy hospitals had enough supplies for their needs.

A recent move from Hutchinson was to allow telemedicine, both over the phone and video call, to be billed in a similar way to in-person visits. This will boost the capacity of doctors to screen patients without coming in physical contact with them. Johnson recommended this method due to the concern that even 2-3% of COVID-19 cases coming to the ER could overwhelm the system.

With all the focus on testing, Johnson points out that with or without the test, treatment will be the same as there is no vaccine as of yet. For those with mild symptoms, Johnson strongly suggested that people go home and self-quarantine. However, for those with worse symptoms, Johnson recommended they call the hotline for screening at (479) 289-6508 where medical professionals are ready to determine if someone should indeed get tested.