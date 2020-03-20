Thursday saw an ever-changing set of numbers as test results came rolling in. Arkansas had 33 positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Thursday morning began with 46 positive cases, jumped to 51, and stands at 62 as of Friday morning. There have also been 115 new negative results.

The positive cases include nine new additional counties, for a total of 20 across the state with the main focus on central Arkansas and spreading. The new counties are Pope, Van Buren, Sevier, Searcy, Craighead, Clark, Poinsett, Independence, and Grant. Most of the new cases were adults. There are two children among the 29 new cases.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nathaniel Smith said Thursday “I can say that of [all] the cases we’ve had so far, six have been children, 15 have been 65 or older, and 41 have been adults the age range of 19-64.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, “It is clear to me we have increasing community spread.”

Smith noted most of them are contacts of a known case or travel-related, but there are some he doesn't yet know exactly how were infected.

"We’re seeing more and more parts of our state reporting cases," Smith said. “We’re not going to be able to contact every single person in Arkansas who has had contact with a positive case, but we’ll give that information out so people will know what to do.”

For patients who tested positive, a healthcare provider or system that makes the diagnosis has the responsibility to follow-up individuals who test positive, officials say.

Additional directives from the governor

Hutchinson listened to the advice of his health panel and ordered new statewide directives:

• K-12 schools will remain closed for onsite instruction for an additional three weeks until April 17, then be re-evaluated. Education will continue through Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI).

• Secretary of Education Johnny Key is not sure about the state testing in schools at the moment. The department is looking at all the options and hoping to have an answer in the next several days.

• State government employees will conduct business through telecommuting and onsite work. Onsite work will be limited to personnel that’s necessary for proper-functioning of government. Important functions of government that will continue include branches that handle unemployment insurance, SNAP, and Medicaid.

• Hospitals, clinics and mental health facilities are mandated to screen staff and visitors with temperature and symptom screening.

• Bars and restaurants will be closed for dine-in service beginning Friday and will continue until further notice. They may remain open for carry out, drive-thru or delivery service. Those licensed to sell beer and wine by any permit issued by the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) may sell corked or sealed bottles of wine to go with the purchase of food. Other specifics will be covered in the directive from ABC.

• Indoor venues, such as gyms, are closed to non-essential functions.

Hutchinson said, “We are separating what we need to be doing with what is optional in trying to reduce the risk of community spread and exposure, particularly of our vulnerable population.”

Suggestions for businesses

Hutchinson said, “We encourage businesses to telecommute, video conference or remote work wherever possible. We recognize that’s not possible in many situations.”

Hutchinson also wants companies to make contingency plans.

“We want to keep business operating and plan on how to keep business going specific to the public health guidance that’s being provided today.”

ADH Medical Director for Infectious Diseases, Dr. Naveen Patil is voluntary faculty at UAMS. He said, “We encourage businesses, whether large or small, to screen employees for fever, cough, or sore throat so you can implement protective measures for other employees and continue operations. If you can ensure availability of hand sanitizers within your business and if employees can be spaced around, that would help mitigate some of the situation.”

Six suggestions for the public

Older individuals and those with serious medical conditions should stay home to the extent possible. Avoid unnecessary contact with visitors.

Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Use the drive-thru, carry out, and delivery services.

Hutchinson said, “That’s not only a good health practice, but it supports the small business owner.”

Avoid unnecessary trips where exposure to large groups is likely.

Enjoy walking, hiking, fishing and other outdoor activities consistent with social distancing.

Do not visit nursing homes, retirement centers, or long term care facilities unless providing critical assistance.

Religious services

In terms of houses of worship, Hutchinson said, “We hope they will continue to make good decisions. While they make their own determinations and judgements with the separation of church and state, we do think it would be wise they abide by these restrictions in terms of limiting the number of people and cancelling services in most instances. Look for creative ways to communicate their message.”

What is a positive case?

Smith said, “When we say it’s a positive case, it’s either someone who has tested positive in our lab or in one of the reference labs and reported to us. There’s a lot of rumors and action going on.”

Smith cautions the public to understand sometimes someone gets a test, but that does not necessarily make it a positive case. Only if the ADH gets a result back that’s positive do they consider it a positive case.

Additionally, sometimes people take action based on people related to or who have been in contact with a positive case. That’s not a positive case either.

It’s suggested if an individual has contact with someone who is positive but has no symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and stay at home away from others as much as possible. If they develop symptoms, they should either call ahead to their provider or go to one of the drive-thru facilities and be tested.

Smith said, “If they test positive, then they are a case. It would be wise for them to contact the people they’ve been in contact with and inform them of that.”

Redirecting the investigations

As ADH gets more cases, they plan to redirect some of their contact investigation energies to three priority areas: Healthcare workers because patients may have been exposed; Residents in nursing homes and other long term care facilities because of vulnerability; Other settings where large numbers of individuals may have been exposed.

Smith said, “Should we be afraid? My short answer is ‘No.’ This is a serious situation and we’re going to have to make some dramatic changes to our lives in the short term.”

Screening update

Chancellor of the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences (UAMS) Dr. Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA said, “There are several issues as we manage this situation across the state. First is adequate screening of people who might have the coronavirus infection. The worst place to be screened is an emergency room or physician’s office.”

He suggests screening utilizing either the telephone, online, or at drive-thru centers to see if you need a test. UAMSHealthNow has online screening at uamshealth.com. There are currently eight drive-thru centers in the state. The ADH site is healthy.arkansas.gov or call ADH at 1-800-803-7847.

Some drive-thru sites are strictly screening and some are additionally doing swab testing. The information on which sites do what will be on the ADH site in the near future. You can also call 211 for information on where to get screened in the northwest Arkansas area.

Patterson stated, “UAMS has screened 4,200 individuals since this outbreak. Almost half of those were screened yesterday. We screened 1,500 individuals through our drive-thru screening service right next to the hospital. 25% of the people we have screened have required the coronavirus testing. So far, of the people we have screened at UAMS, seven have turned up positive.”

Patterson explained that the point where the healthcare professionals reach a plateau is where the testing will be a lagging indicator.

“Our control of the infection will occur before we know it occurs based on [fewer] positive test results. The positive test results will lag about a week beyond the point we have containment.”

Some people worry because testing is limited within Arkansas. The ADH is working to increase their throughput. UAMS will have their own assay for testing individuals who require COVID-19 testing, which Patterson expects will be available no later than next week. That will add an additional 240 assays per day to the number that can be performed in-state.

Additionally, UAMS has acquired three more machines, which should allow another 150 assays per day.

Patterson stated, “That should get UAMS roughly 600 assays per day in addition to the tests done in-state. Our assays would be a six to nine hour turnaround time rather than the several days turnaround we’re seeing with the commercial assays.

Patterson said of the 62 who have been detected positive, very few have required hospitalization.

Resources, containment and visitation changes

Healthcare officials are concerned about resources, including personal protective equipment (PPE). Wednesday, UAMS and ADH created new guidelines for appropriate PPE utilization and conservation. The Department of Finance and Administration, under Gov. Hutchinson’s guidance, has worked with UAMS procurement and sourcing team to identify a source of a very large bulk purchases of PPE that can be made available to hospitals across Arkansas to repurchase that allocation.

Emergency Medical Physician Dr. Jerrilyn Jones, who works with UAMS and ADH medical director for Health Preparedness and Response, said, “We are steadily working overtime to make sure individuals are protected. Our emergency operation center is fully staffed and operational. Our nurses are performing contact tracing. We’re also working with our federal partners to procure additional PPE. We were allotted 25% of our allotment in our first shipment and we will get those out.”

Patterson said, “We are also increasing the restrictions on visitation and egress within our healthcare facilities. Northwest Arkansas has announced a reduction in non-emergent clinical services. We did that here in central Arkansas a few days ago.”

Patterson warns that these closures, social distancing and changes will have an affect on the blood supply.

“As we shut down schools, we are shutting down venues on blood donation. There is no restriction on blood donation. With fewer blood drives, that is going to put pressure on our blood supply. I would encourage everyone to be civic minded and think about this. Take an hour of your time and provide a pint of blood. It’s going to be needed by somebody out there.”

Making the prisons safe and healthy is also a priority. Visitors are prohibited from entering the prison community. It’s necessary to maintain health and reduce exposure.

Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe said, “Telemedicine has been opened up to the state. We don’t want patients running to the clinic, especially if they’re sick, because they can expose other people. We know they need to get in to see their doctors, get their chronic medicines and those sort of things. Patients can interact through the telephone with their provider.”

Bledsoe said, “The proclamation by the governor allows reimbursement to the clinicians for the work they’re doing. What we don’t want having that happen in a crisis is have some of these rural clinics that are dependent on their patients coming in and seeing them and being reimbursed to suddenly be in financial crisis and shut their doors.”

Some people have reported insurance companies aren’t working with customers on telemedicine because they weren’t prepared for it.

Bledsoe explained, “One of the big problems there has been so much change in so little time. I have been in touch with a variety of insurance executives and over at DHS as well. The payers agree this is a crisis and are doing what they can to adjust. Providers are saying that insurance companies aren’t paying them.”

The issue may be due to a trickle-down effect caused by the rapid changes in a very fluid situation.

Bledsoe said, “I think what has happened is this isn't coming from the top. I think everything has changed so quickly that the memo hasn’t gotten down to the employees who are answering the phones might not have the recent adjustments. From what I can tell, the insurance companies and other payers are adjusting to this crisis and are doing everything they can to make sure they are following the directives of Governor Hutchinson.”

Patterson said part of the delay is medical facilities are only just getting what is known as current procedural terminology (CPT) codes, which are used for medical coding and billing. The codes and patient information will have to be input into the system to provide insurance companies.

Checking on loved ones

Stephanie Williams, ADH Chief of Staff said, “As somebody who has lived in rural Arkansas we’re typically self-sufficient when we live 30-plus miles from major cities. Think about those in your family, in particular, who may feel isolated by some of these things. They may not use smartphones or the internet, or don’t have access to the internet. It’s a good time to check on family by phone or stopping by and saying hello from the driveway. I heard of a family that was teaching their kids how to write a letter.”

Tax filing

The federal tax filing will remain April 15. The federal government is delaying their payment schedule. Hutchinson planned to attend a meeting later Thursday about what Arkansas should be doing regarding filing.

Unemployed worried about eviction and utilities

Hutchinson said, “In terms of foreclosures and rents that are due, I call upon the business owner, the landlord, the energy companies and be compassionate and understand there’s going to be a loss of income. Let’s work with them.”

The governor added that those are private sector decisions. There is not any government mandate in that regard.

Smith said, “We’re trying to understand this as well as we can. We want our focus to be on preventing the spread. Later on we can study the epidemiology.”

Current Statistics

Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, 62: ADH lab test results, 49 and Commercial lab test results, 13; Persons Under Investigation, 146; Persons being monitored by ADH with daily check-in guidance because of an identified risk, 509; Past PUIs with negative test results, 351: ADH lab test, 207, and Commercial lab test, 104.