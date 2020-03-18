During Monday's meeting, the Fort Smith Board of Education recognized two new board members and addressed online education as well as meals available for students through Thursday.

Talicia Richardson commended Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) on its communication to the community about the coronoavirus situation.

In light of some confusion on social media, Richardson urged the residents of Fort Smith to seek their information from www.fortsmithschools.org or the official FSPS social media pages rather than comments from the community.

FSPS will offer breakfast and lunch for students at 11 local elementary schools Wednesday and Thursday.

In an attempt to reach those families unable to make it to one of those sites, board member Wade Gilkey suggested running bus routes to deliver them to those in need.

Superintendent Doug Brubaker responded that they were looking into that, but were not able to provide it at this time.

During his daily address to the media on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated, "Education will continue in Arkansas."

The governor and his team are hopeful that schools will reopen on March 30.

Commissioner of Education Johnny Key addressed what starting schools back up would look like, especially considering "medically sensitive students and staff" who may have compromised immune systems.

For those in such a situation, Key urged schools to "extend the greatest flexibility."

Martin Mahan, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction for FSPS, explained what school will look like for the weeks that classes are canceled. At that time, Mahan informed the board that the main reason FSPS is able to carry this out is because of the hard work from the teachers in all the schools.

Mahan acknowledged that Alternate Method of Instruction (AMI) packets were sent home on Friday in order to facilitate online learning while schools were closed.

This system was developed last year in order to deal with snow days rather than extended periods of closure. In order to handle this specific situation, Mahan and his team have developed an online curriculum to subsidize the packets that were sent home.

Currently, elementary students have packets to last 10 days and FSPS is working to enable online classroom spaces as well.

Due to students in kindergarten to second grade not being able to take their Chromebooks home normally, FSPS has responded to requests from parents to allow those who do not have devices at home to check out these devices. Students in third grade and up are allowed to take home their Chromebooks.

For students without wireless internet at home, FSPS will provide them with a thumb drive and access to the school so that the student can download what they need and use it without internet.

The two new board members, Dee Blackwell and Dalton Person, were also sworn in by Sebastian County Circuit Judge James O. Cox at the beginning of the meeting.