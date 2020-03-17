Hot Springs Village Property Owners' Association Architectural Control Committee met March 5 and acted on 14 permits and left one permit for consideration by email. The committee welcomed director Mike Medica as the POA board liaison after the recent resignation of board member Buddy Dixon.

For several weeks the ACC met separately, revising the protective covenants to provide clarity, especially for homeowners. The lengthy revision proposals will be presented to the board for inclusion as new business for the March 18 meeting. Voting on the changes by the board will take place at the board’s regular April 15 meeting.

At the end of the meeting chair John Froning submitted his resignation. He and his wife came to the Village years ago to be near her mother, who has since died. Now they are relocating to Franklin, Tennessee, to be closer to family living there. George Parker, vice chair, will assume chair duties.

The committee will present applicant Ron Poshard to the board for appointment to the committee at the March 18 POA board meeting.

At the Feb. 20 ACC meeting, the committee discussed the increasing number of permit applications that are filed after the work has been started or completed. Another such permit application was on the March 5 agenda. As discussed previously, the ACC has the authority to refer such petitions to the compliance division for its action.

Stephanie Heffer, staff liaison, confirmed that her department is finalizing language on the permit application form that emphasizes that the document is not a permit to do the work, but an application for issuance of a permit which must be approved by the committee. A suggestion was made that perhaps applicants should sign a disclaimer acknowledging their understanding that the application was not a permit, which Heffer may incorporate in the form changes.

Permits approved:

• 5 Ferrol Place – boat dock

• 8 Moncada Place – deck addition

• 8 and 10 Campeon Circle – new home

• 9 Granada Lane – patio gazebo

• 14 Leventino Lane – seawall, previously denied pending location of property pins, approved with variances to encroach on rear property line for slip wall construction and for slip construction within 20-foot side setback; balance of seawall to follow property line

• 15 Borbollon Way - deck

• 18 Oviedo Way – screen patio and add concrete pad outside screened area

• 18 Zafiro Way – deck covering

• 39 Alicante Place – boat dock

• 65 Atrayente Way – room addition

• 72 Hartura Way – 3-slip boat dock with kayak ramp

• 205 DeSoto Boulevard – landscaping around Village outdoor pool

Permit denied:

• 24 Villacarriedo Drive – deck, denied as submitted, requires detailed drawings

Permit application delayed

• 12 Oro Way – new home landscaping; the committee did not receive a landscaping calculation sheet with application from POA office and will review and vote by email before next meeting.

The next meeting of the ACC will be 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19 at the Coronado Community Center. Guests are welcome and encouraged to attend.



