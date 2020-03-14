The Magazine School District is sending home seven days worth of alternative method of instruction packets for all students when school dismisses today.

The school district, which uses a so-called hybrid calendar and will be out for two weeks for spring break, is doing so as a precautionary measure superintendent Dr. Beth Shumate told the school board at the close of its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night.

Packet instructions will include a note that the work does not have to be performed until a message from the school district to do so, Shumate said.

The school district has used three AMI days so far during this school year, one when school was cancelled for due to weather and two when classes were dismissed in hopes of stemming the spread of the flu.

Initially the school had five AMI days at its disposal but has received permission to add five more.