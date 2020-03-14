The regular scheduled city council meeting will move forward as planned on Monday, March 16, 2020 according to Mayor Shirley Washington.

After Wednesday’s announcement of the presumptive positive COVID-19 case in the area and the five additional presumptive cases a day later, the Arkansas Department declared all schools in Jefferson County closed until Monday, March 30.

In addition, Mayor Washington said Pine Bluff City Hall will be closed today and Monday but the city council meeting will move forward. “The meeting will be closed to the public and will be live streamed,” said Mayor Washington. “None of the council members are sick to my knowledge.”

Mayor Washington adds city employees will work from home today and Monday and she is working closely with the County Judge to access to situation day by day.

With spring break around the corner, Mayor Washington says the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center at 400 E 11th Ave will also be closed.

“With the schools closed, I didn’t want those kids going over there to go swimming,” she said. “We had other events scheduled the week of the twenty-third, which was the week of spring break. Those events will be closed also.”

Mayor Washington is hopeful that the Pine Bluff community will overcome by following the three C’s. “Remain calm, cautious and clean,” she said. “Make sure you are sanitizing and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.”

The City of Pine Bluff is committed to working with the federal government, the state of Arkansas, Jefferson County, and Jefferson Regional to monitor the situation as they develop.

Mayor Washington advises all residents to stay informed and adhere to proper health protocols.