Altrusa International of Hot Springs Village, AR, Inc. has been advised by the Arkansas Governor's Mansion that the March 18 4.0 GPA and Scholarship Luncheon has been cancelled. This cancellation affects Cutter Morning Star, Jessieville and Mountain Pine High Schools.

Recognizing how important this event has been for students and their families, the Altrusa HSV Board of Directors has voted to move the venue. Our Service Committee is working on an alternate venue and program at this time - details to follow.