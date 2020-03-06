Following hundreds of nominations nationwide and a national vote yielding more than 23,000 votes, Amy Marson, formerly Williams, has been named the 2020 Armed Forces Insurance West Point Spouse of the Year. Amy is currently stationed with her husband, Colonel Cecil Marson, Garrison Commander, at West Point. Amy, daughter of Hot Springs Village residents Charles and Sandy Williams, enjoyed visiting Arkansas with her family.

Now in its 13th year honoring the unwavering dedication of our nation's more than 1.1 million military spouses, Armed Forces Insurance is proud to recognize the sacrifice and reward the change of military spouses from all six branches of the Armed Forces who are inspiring others and having a tangible, measurable effect on their communities.

Marson was an active duty soldier that fell in love at Fort Wainwright, and this is where her love story with the Army began. She explains that she was devastated when she was medically discharged but being married to a solider has given her the opportunity to continue to serve the country and the soldiers who defend it. Finding strength and comfort through service to others in the communities she has lived in, the Marson family has served through 7 deployments, beginning at time when resources lacked for spouses of deployed soldiers. Marson explains the importance of community involvement, “I am thankful for positive mentorship of the spouses who poured into me, nurturing our little family, at a time when I was alone, scared, and new to not only being a military spouse but also an FRG (Family Readiness Group) leader.”

“All spouses, regardless of rank, gender, background or age, have something wonderful to offer and enrich our community with. Whether spouses are working full time, part time, or in the home, the more spouses that are involved, the lighter the load is for each of them, and the richer the relationships and possibility for connection before there is a tragedy or hardship. I hope that through action, not words, we can inspire younger generations of military spouses to be actively involved in their family readiness groups and other community activities, and to see this opportunity to serve as a great privilege.”

The West Point and Highland Falls Community have benefited from the monthly “Acts of Service” and work that Marson does through the Daughters of the U.S. Army (DUSA), including the “Welcome Home Ceremony” for Vietnam Veterans at the Highland Falls American Legion Post in November 2019, along with organizing and providing meal drives for soldiers and families in need. Nominated by Leigh Hansbarger, “Amy is one of the spouses who cares so deeply about other people, it shows in her face, in her hugs, in her tears and radiates throughout an entire community. Being a Garrison Commander’s wife, Amy has a choice to participate in all the things the post would “require” of her, or she can do things to make a difference. To not only see change, but to do so in a way she expects nothing in return. THAT’S why she stands out.”

Nominations from community members nationwide were accepted November 25, 2019 through January 24, 2020. The program is organized by base-level winners, then top 18 finalists, then branch level winners, and, finally, the overall 2020 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® (AFI MSOY) who are all selected by popular vote and judging panels. As a base winner, Marson is now in consideration of being named the overall winner. After a final vote conducted on March 3-4, the overall winner will be unveiled at an awards dinner on May 7 at The Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA, in conjunction with National Military Spouse Appreciation Day, which occurs on May 8.

"Over the ten years Armed Forces Insurance has been involved with the Military Spouse of the Year® awards program, we have seen it grow and amplify the voice of the military spouse on a national stage," says Lori Simmons, chief marketing officer at Armed Forces Insurance. "These spouses have pioneered initiatives, founded organizations, started businesses, and advocated for issues impacting the quality-of-life for military families in the best ways imaginable. We are thrilled to welcome the 2020 base winners to the AFI MSOY family and work alongside them to make an even bigger impact."

To learn more about Marson and the other base winners, please visit www.msoy.afi.org.