The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.

LUNCH MENUS INCLUDE:

Monday, March 9

Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, green beans, Texas bread, fresh fruit and milk.

Tuesday, March 10

Glazed ham, oven roasted sweet potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, carnival cookie and milk.

Wednesday, March 11

Sweet and sour meatballs, yellow rice, Japanese vegetable blend, multi grain bread, marble pudding and milk.

Thursday, March 12

Chicken spaghetti, corn O’Brien, sliced carrots, white bread, gelatin and milk.

Friday, March 13

Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle, oven roasted potatoes, hamburger bun, warm lemon cake, mayonnaise/mustard and milk.

STRACHOTA ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Jazzercise, 9 a.m.; Walk away the Pounds, 10 a.m.; Sit-a-cise, 10:30 a.m.; advanced aerobics, 11 a.m.; checkers, cards, dominoes, puzzles and coloring.

Tuesday

PEPPI/Movement with Balance, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday

Blood pressure checks.

Tuesday, Thursday

Drums Alive, 9:30 a.m.; Ageless Grace, 10 a.m.; Word Search, Dominoes, Bingo and coloring.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.