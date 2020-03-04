President Donald Trump is well on his way to winning the Republican nomination while the Democratic party waits with baited breath to see if U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will maintain his lead or if former Vice President Joe Biden will continue on the comeback path.

Going into Super Tuesday, Trump had 86 delegates and Bill Weld, former governor of Massachusetts, has one in the Republican primaries. On the Democratic side, Sanders has 60 delegates, Biden has 54, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has eight, while Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Representative Tulsi Gabbard have none.

Tuesday saw 14 states, along with Democrats abroad and American Samoa vote for their preference of who will represent the Democratic party in November. Several states cancelled their Republican primaries and caucuses meaning that Trump will, in all likelihood, be the uncontested nominee for the Republican party.

With Tom Steyer, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar all dropping, and the latter two endorsing Biden, the former vice president made a huge comeback after winning South Carolina on Saturday. At press deadline, Politico was projecting him to win eight states with Sanders only projected to win four with two states having yet to close their polls.

Sanders predictably won his home state of Vermont as well as its near neighbor Maine. Sanders was also projected to win Colorado, Utah and Texas.

News sources cited Biden's win in South Carolina as the reason he was set to sweep the South at the press deadline. Biden's demographic includes older voters and African American voters. At deadline, Biden was set to gain 97 delegates as opposed to Sanders' 46 and Bloomberg's 10.

In Arkansas, Biden was projected to win with nearly 34% of the votes, Sanders had 21% and Bloomberg had 20%. Fort Smith's hometown candidate, Mosie Boyd, had received 136 votes at press time.

As it stands, Biden has 299 delegates, Sanders has 190, Bloomberg has 18, Warren has 17 and Tulsi Gabbard has one. In order to win the Democratic nomination, a candidate needs 1,991 delegates.