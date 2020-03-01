On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman’s (R-Ark.) district staff will begin mobile offices in every county in the Fourth District. These mobile offices are a chance for constituents to talk to representatives about any issues they’re having with the federal government, including veterans affairs, Medicaid or social security. Full itinerary is as follows:

Thursday, March 5



11:30 a.m. — Johnson County Mobile Office

215 West Main St.

Clarksville

12:30 p.m. — Crawford County Mobile Office

101 U.S. 71 NW

Mountainburg

1:30 p.m. — Logan County Mobile Office

25 W. Walnut St.

Paris

Wednesday, March 11

10:15 a.m. — Sebastian County Mobile Office

200 North Sebascott Ave.

Mansfield

11:45 a.m. — Scott County Mobile Office

190 W. First St.

Waldron

1:30 p.m. — Polk County Mobile Office

507 Church Ave.

Mena